Woman throws puppy from balcony in Thessaloniki

A woman is due to stand trial in Thessaloniki on Monday on charges she killed a puppy, throwing it from the seventh floor of an apartment block to the street below.

The incident occurred in the northern port city’s neighborhood of Vardaris and police were notified by neighbors who reported loud barking, suggesting the 43-year-old had physically abused the dog before she threw it from the building. She was arrested on Friday, but was released pending Monday’s trial.

Police seized a second puppy from the woman’s home and placed in the care of an animal rights group.