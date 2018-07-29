‘Tsunami’ of support for Greek fire victims in Cyprus

Media outlets in Cyprus have organized a charity concert and collection drive on Tuesday in support of the victims of last week’s wildfires in Attica.

The event will be held from 5-11 p.m. outside the parliament building in the island’s capital in Nicosia and will include live music from various bands and solo artists, as well as collections of money and emergency supplies.

In the meantime, radio broadcaster RIK will be holding a collection marathon starting at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile 1,000 boxes containing 10,000 kilos of emergency supplies were to be delivered to the Attica Region Coordinating Center on Saturday by Cyprus’s Volunteer Commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki.

The commissioner said that Cypriots have flocked to give aid and described their mobilization as a “tsunami of solidarity.”