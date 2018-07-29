Sports Digest: PAOK reaches deal to buy Arsenal striker

SOCCER: Reports say PAOK has agreed terms with Arsenal to buy the London club’s 23-year-old striker Chuba Akpom for just over 1 million euros. The England Under-21 international may be in Thessaloniki as early as on Monday.

SOCCER: Greece captain Vassilis Torosidis has agreed to return to Olympiakos. The Reds announced on Saturday the signing of the 33-year-old defender who also donned the Olympiakos jersey from 2007 to 2013.

WATER POLO: The Greek men’s national team ended up fifth at the European Championships in Barcelona, after defeating Montenegro 8-6 on Saturday.