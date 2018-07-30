Greece wildfires: People filmed taking refuge by the sea
Online
A new video has emerged, a week after the deadly wildfire that hit eastern Attica, showing crowds of people huddling by the sea to escape flames and smoke from the blaze.
A new video has emerged, a week after the deadly wildfire that hit eastern Attica, showing crowds of people huddling by the sea to escape flames and smoke from the blaze.
The video was uploaded on YouTube by 902.gr.
On Sunday, fire officials raised the death toll to 91, adding that 25 people were missing.