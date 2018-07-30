Ferry rams into port of Rafina

A Greek catamaran passenger ferry carrying 215 people onboard crashed into the port of Rafina, in eastern Attica, on Monday, according to reports. No injuries were reported.



“Flyingcat 4,” which connects Rafina to the islands of Tinos, Naxos, Ios, Sikinos and Folegandros, was trying to dock when the collision happened.



Early reports that the cause appeared to be a mechanical failure.



A diving inspection was arranged to assess the damage sustained by the catamaran.