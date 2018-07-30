Greek PM visits seaside town hit by wildfires

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday visited the seaside town east of Athens that was a week ago hit by the deadly wildfires.

No further information was immediately available.

Late Sunday, fire officials raised the death toll to 91 and reported that 25 people were missing.



During an emergency meeting of his cabinet Friday, Tsipras acknowledged that the tragedy had left him wondering whether his left-led government could have done more to prevent such loss of life.

He said he assumed “political responsibility” for the tragedy.

