Defense Minister to hold press conference

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos was scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday hours after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visited Mati, the area east of Athens worst hit by the deadly wildfires last Monday.



After his visit Monday morning, Tsipras tweeted that he spoke with “citizens, engineers, soldiers, firefighters and volunteers.” His office released photos and the prime minister took along a camera from state-run television. No other media was alerted.



Last week, Kammenos visited Mati and was heckled by distraught survivors who criticized the response to the fire.



Meanwhile, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos was expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m.



On Sunday, fire officials raised the fire death toll to 91 and reported that 25 people were missing. [Kathimerini, AP]