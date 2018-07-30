SNF to support Greek fire department with 25 mln grant

A week since more than 90 people were killed after Greece’s worst wildfire in a decade hit the seaside resort of Mati, east of Athens, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) announced Monday it would support the work of the Greek fire department with a 25 million euro grant “in order to contribute to the difficult work of the men and women… fighting for the protection of the country’s residents and its natural resources.”



In a statement, the SNF said the grant will cover the maintenance and the potential procurement of equipment for the fire department, as well as training programs designed to contribute towards the prevention of and immediate response to emergency situations.

Since the beginning of its grant making activity in 1996, the SNF has supported the fire service through a series of grants totaling more than 19 million euros.

“This national tragedy, which has cost the lives of so many and destroyed the households of thousands, requires that all of us, as a society, find ways to provide a collective remedial response. Even more importantly, it requires a collective effort to prevent the future recurrence of these tragic events that have marked the lives of many of our fellow citizens,” the SNF said.



“Through this grant initiative, the SNF hopes it can contribute towards the response to a grave national matter – one that transcends politics – in a manner that unites the country’s leading forces against current and widespread polarization,” it said.