Greeks are top-of-the-table in the European Union in their use of landline telephony, but languish at the bottom of the chart in their use of email and instant messaging.



They are also trailing when it comes to use of internet telephony, and despite the expansion of applications such as Skype and FaceTime, very few Greeks use video-telephony as a means of communication.



Furthermore, Greek citizens have the lowest level of recognition of the European emergency number (112) among their EU peers.



These are the main findings of a special Eurbarometer report titled “E-Communications and the Digital Single Market,” published last Friday.



The report was based on data collected in April 2017.



Some 63 percent of Greeks use their landline phones every day, against an EU average of 31 percent – and just 2 percent in Finland.



In contrast, just 17 percent of the country’s population uses their email account on a daily basis, against 47 percent in the EU and 78 percent in Sweden.



As for instant messaging use, Greece ranked 26th, only ahead of the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.