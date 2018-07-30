NEWS |

 
NEWS

Water cuts planned in Thessaloniki on Tuesday

Several areas near the center of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, will be without water for 10 hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. due to repair works on a ruptured central water pipe.

The area to be affected is enclosed by the following streets: Vas. Georgiou A, M. Alexandrou, Vas. Olgas, Kaftantzoglou, Archeologikou Mouseiou Alexandrou Michailidis, Spartis and Velissariou.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 