The donation by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation to boost the country’s firefighting service is a significant move and proves how vital institutions and individuals can be for Greece. It is also very positive that this grant was made after a discussion between the premier and the leader of the main opposition.



Greece has on many occasions throughout its history relied on great benefactors who shouldered the burden when the country was in trouble.



Today it is in need of more such benefactors, who can in turn influence institutions and powerful business figures who for the time being appear more interested in public relations and see the state as a source of a quick buck.