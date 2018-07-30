ATHEX: Bank stocks lead benchmark 0.9 pct higher

Bank stocks helped the Greek market’s main index climb almost 1 percent on Monday, following their outlook upgrade by Moody’s and despite the increase in the yield on Greek bonds on the secondary market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 758.18 points, adding 0.90 percent to Friday’s 751.43 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.95 percent to 2,009.47 points, while mid-caps contracted 1.05 percent.

The banks index jumped 2.36 percent, led by National, which advanced 3.72 percent. Eurobank grabbed 2.69 percent and Alpha grew 2.19 percent, while Piraeus slipped 0.39 percent. Terna Energy improved 2.32 percent and Piraeus Port Authority increased 2.29 percent.

In total 61 stocks posted gains, 39 took losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 17.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s 18.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.35 percent to close at 75.87 points.