Seventy bodies of wildfire victims identified, 14 missing

The fire service said on Monday it has identified 70 of the bodies recovered by rescue teams in the deadly blaze that ripped through a seaside town in east Attica last week, while 14 remained missing.



The previous briefing by the fire department spoke of 59 identified bodies and 25 missing.



The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames.



Divers searching for possible victims on Monday in the sea area off the burned east coast of Athens pulled out one more body.



Hundreds of people gathered on Syntagma square in Athens on Monday night to commemorate the victims.

Attendants placed candles, flowers and messages on the square in front of the Greek Parliament. The date of July 23 was marked with candles.