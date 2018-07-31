Second body found floating off Athens’ southern coast

A new body was recovered in the sea off the coast of Glyfada, a suburb in the south of Athens, the coast guard said on Tuesday.



The body was found floating by a man who was sailing out in his boat and immediately alerted authorities, the coast guard said.



According to initial information, it belongs to a man of about 50 years of age.



It is not yet known if the dead man was a victim of the devastating wildfires that killed more than 90 people and injured scores at the town of Mati last week.



On Monday, another body was pulled out of the water by divers off the coast of the fire-stricken area, as efforts continued to find possible victims who drowned in their efforts to escape the blaze.



Environmental organisations, including the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Greenpeace, said the Mati fire was the deadliest in Greece's history.



The fire service said on Monday it has identified 70 of the bodies recovered by rescue teams in the fire, while 14 remained missing.