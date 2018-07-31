Body found floating off southern Athens reportedly bears burn marks

File photo

A new body recovered in the sea off the southern coast of Athens on Tuesday reportedly bears burn marks, according to information.



The coast guard said on Tuesday the body was found floating by a man who was sailing out in his boat and immediately alerted authorities.



According to initial information, it belongs to a man of about 50 years of age.



Police and ambulance crews waiting to collect the remains in nearby Palio Faliro reportedly confirmed the body burns.



The unidentified remains will be transferred to the forensics laboratories where an autopsy and a DNA test will clarify if the unidentified remains belong to a person reported missing in the fire that killed more than 90 people and injured scores at the town of Mati last week.



On Monday, another body was pulled out of the water by divers off the coast of the fire-stricken area, as efforts continued to find possible victims who drowned in their desperate attempt to flee the blaze.



Environmental organisations, including the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Greenpeace, said the Mati fire was the deadliest in Greece's history.



The fire service said on Monday it has identified 70 of the bodies recovered by rescue teams in the fire, while 14 remained missing.