Baglietto presents the new 48m as a worldwide premiere

Baglietto, the historical shipyard based in the La Spezia, Italy and part of the Gavio Group, will attend the next European season of boat shows with a new worldwide premiere: The Baglietto 48m T-Line, the latest construction in steel and aluminum with a displacement hull.

The new 48m will be exhibited at the Cannes Yachting Festival (SYE 225/berth SYE 036), from September 11th - 16th, 2018 and at the Monaco Yacht Show (QE15), held from September 26th through 29th.

Ready to be launched next week, the Baglietto 48m has sleek interiors by Francesco Paszkowski Design, and Baglietto Interior Design planned the layout of the interiors, combining modernity and luxury.

This 48m sistership of MY Andiamo includes many upgraded spaces. The vessel boasts over 350sqm (3767 sqft) of luxurious space, with room for many new features. The exterior spaces are vast, with the sundeck alone composed of 140sqm (1506 sqft) of al fresco space, including dining space, a sunbathing area, and an infinity pool. The contemporary and elegant interiors, designed by the Baglietto Interior Design, include four guest cabins on the lower deck, in addition to the master suite on the main deck.

The clear colors of the Italian national walnut, perfectly combined with touches of gold and bronze, create a sophisticated and warm atmosphere. Floor to ceiling windows provide excellent natural light and views on the main deck and the skylounge. New on this yacht, the Beach Club, which offers 47sqm of space to relax with a steam shower, bar and an additional area perfect for a gym, massage or spa/relaxation space. The Beach Club faces the sea, ideal for those tranquil moments on the water.

Baglietto yachting season will move to the US for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 31st to November 4th.

In addition to the Baglietto 48m T-Line, there are four more yachts under construction at the facility in La Spezia today: a 43m Fast Line HT, a 55m by Francesco Paszkowski Design to be delivered in 2019 and a 54m and a 40m with delivery in 2020, the final yacht was designed by Horacio Bozzo with the interiors by Achille Salvagni. [skipperondeck.gr]