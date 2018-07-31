Apostolos Lavdas | Spetses | To August 5
The Kapopoulos Fine Arts Gallery on Spetses is currently showing an exhibition of works by Greek artist Apostolos Lavdas. Born in Piraeus in 1940, Lavdas studied painting in Brussels and Paris. Expressionistic in style, his richly colorful works mainly focus on the human figure, often suggesting movement, with subjects including runners, cyclists, birds and butterflies. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.
Kapopoulos Fine Arts, Spetses, Dapia, tel 2298.072.278