Vigil held in Athens for victims of wildfires

Hundreds of people gathered in Syntagma Square, central Athens, on Monday night to commemorate the victims of the devastating blaze on the eastern coast of Attica that killed 92 people and injured scores a week ago. The rally had been organized on social media and people started gathering at 9 p.m. Attendants placed candles, flowers and messages on the ground close to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the Greek Parliament. The blaze laid waste to seaside areas where many Athens residents and retirees have holiday homes. [EPA]