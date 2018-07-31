ATHEX: Stocks edge higher on increased turnover

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) registered its highest daily turnover in 22 sessions following the publication of the International Monetary Fund’s Article IV report on Tuesday, although there was a mixed overall picture for local stocks, with mid-caps sliding.



The ATHEX general index ended at 761.23 points, adding 0.40 percent to Monday’s 758.18 points.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.49 percent to 2,019.36 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.34 percent.



The banks index grew 1.82 percent, after Piraeus jumped 5.88 percent and Eurobank ascended 3.09 percent. National gained 1.76 percent and Alpha stayed put.



Among other blue chips Hellenic Exchanges climbed 2.07 percent, as Hellenic Petroleum declined 2.72 percent, Fourlis Holdings lost 2.20 percent and Public Power Corporation conceded 1.93 percent.



In total 50 stocks posted gains, 36 took losses and 19 ended unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 45 million euros, up from Monday’s 17.3 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.09 percent to close at 75.94 points.