Thirteen people hospitalized after Rhodes shootout

Police on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes launched an investigation after 13 people were hospitalized early Tuesday with gunshot wounds sustained during a shootout outside a Roma camp, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.

Based on initial information, shortly after midnight on Monday, a car carrying three Roma men stopped outside the camp at Karakonero and opened fire.

Six of the injured were discharged after receiving medical treatment and seven remained in hospital.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old and are looking for another two suspects.

The motives of the assailants were not known.