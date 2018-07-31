Stournaras says markets will punish Greece if it backtracks

The markets are waiting to see whether Greece remains committed to its promised reforms after the bailout program ends on August 20, and will punish the country if it backtracks on its pledges, central banker Yannis Stournaras warned in an interview with the Financial Times published on Tuesday.

The former finance minister stressed it would be wrong to assume that the debt relief agreement would suffice to assure investors that Greek bonds are a solid investment.

The Bank of Greece governor also expressed hope that Greek politicians have learned from their errors and will not repeat them.