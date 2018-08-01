President visits fire-stricken town in east Attica

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos visited the fire-stricken east coast of Attica on Wednesday to inspect the damage caused by last week’s deadly blaze and efforts to help those affected.



At least 91 people were killed and scores were injured in Mati, a holiday spot 17 miles east of Athens, when flames fanned by gale-force winds burned down the town.



Pavlopoulos was not accompanied by cameras.



Earlier, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Air Base of the Canadair fire-fighting aircraft at Elefsina, west of Athens.