Coast Guard, Frontex boats seek smuggling vessel carrying 50 off Samos

TAGS: Migration

Coast Guard boats and three vessels belonging to the European Union border monitoring agency Frontex on Wednesday were scouring the Aegean Sea north of Samos amid reports of a smuggling vessel in the area.

According to the Athens-Macedonia news agency, one of the passengers in an inflatable dinghy carrying around 50 people used a cellphone to call the Greek Coast Guard on the European emergency number 112.  

Weather conditions in the area were said to be good.
 

