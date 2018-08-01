Coast Guard, Frontex boats seek smuggling vessel carrying 50 off Samos
Weather conditions in the area were said to be good.
Coast Guard boats and three vessels belonging to the European Union border monitoring agency Frontex on Wednesday were scouring the Aegean Sea north of Samos amid reports of a smuggling vessel in the area.
According to the Athens-Macedonia news agency, one of the passengers in an inflatable dinghy carrying around 50 people used a cellphone to call the Greek Coast Guard on the European emergency number 112.
