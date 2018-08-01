First legal suit by relative of fire victims brought against Attica authorities

The first legal suit against the Greek authorities over the disastrous fires in Attica last week that killed more than 90 people was lodged on Wednesday by relatives of the victims.

The suit was brought against the Secretary General of Civil Protection Yiannis Kapakis, Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou, Marathon Mayor Ilias Psinakis, as well as lower-ranking regional and local authority officials and officers of the fire service and police.

The suit was lodged by relatives of victims who lost their lives in Neos Voutzas, northeastern Attica.

