Thessaloniki man arrested for trying to blackmail clinic owner over patient death

Officers of the Thessaloniki security police's anti-extortion unit have arrested a 53-year-oldl man who allegedly demanded 70,000 euros from the owner of a private clinic in the northern port, claiming to represent the family of a deceased former patient.

The officers arrested the man on Tuesday receiving an amount of cash in marked bills after the owner of the clinic reported the alleged attempt at blackmail.

According to police sources, the man had been demanding the sum for the past two weeks, threatening to take legal action against the clinic or discredit it if he was not paid.

He claimed to represent the family of the elderly woman who was treated at the clinic in the first half of July before being transferred to a hospital where she passed away.

