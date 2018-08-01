Bill stipulates level of aid for victims of Attica fires

A legislative amendment submitted in Parliament on Wednesday stipulates the financial relief that will go towards victims of last week's catastrophic wildfires in Attica.

The amendment, which was jointly tabled by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, is to be tagged to Education Ministry legislation on universities in northern Greece and to be voted on late on Wednesday evening by the House's summer session.

The sum of 5,900 euros will go towards repairs to damaged homes and 4,400 euros for permanent physical injury.

The relief relates to both primary residences and summer homes with the sum of 600 euros going to disabled beneficiaries or those with large families.

The same amendment stipulates that beneficiaries will be exempted from the obligation to submit tax declarations.

