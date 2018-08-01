Migration: Commission steps up emergency assistance to Greece

The European Commission has announced an additional 37.5 million euros in emergency assistance to improve reception conditions for migrants in Greece.

In a statement Wednesday, the EU’s executive said Greek authorities will receive 31.1 million euros to support the provisional services offered to migrants including healthcare, interpretation and food, as well as to improve the infrastructure of the Fylakio hotspot in Evros, northern Greece.

The extra funding will also go to the creation of additional accommodation spaces within existing and new facilities on the Greek mainland, the Commission said. It said a further 6.4 million euros has been awarded to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN’s migration body, to improve reception conditions and to provide site management support to selected sites on the mainland.

Speaking of the decision, the EU's Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said the Commission was “doing everything in its power to support all member states facing migratory pressures.”

“Migration is a European challenge and we need a European solution, where no member state is left alone. Greece has been on the frontline since 2015 and while the situation has greatly improved since the EU-Turkey Statement, we continue to assist the country with the challenges it is still facing,” Avramopoulos said.

“The Commission's political, operational and financial support for Greece remains tangible and uninterrupted,” he said.

