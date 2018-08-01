Prometheus Bound | Epidaurus | August 3 & 4

Aeschylus’ play “Prometheus Bound” will be staged at the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus on August 3 and 4, in a production directed by Martha Frintzila. Starring Nikos Karathanos (Prometheus), Kora Karvouni (Io), George Vourdamis-Mavrogenis (Cratus & Bia), Kostas Vasardanis (Hephaestus, Hermes) and Michalis Panadis (Oceanus), the tragedy is based on the myth of Prometheus, a Titan who defies the gods and gives fire to mankind – acts for which he is subjected to perpetual punishment. The performance starts at 9.30 p.m. In Greek with English surtitles. For information about tickets and how to get there, visit greekfestival.gr.



Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus, Palaia Epidavros, tel 27530.22026