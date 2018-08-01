Man arrested for arson in Marathonas

Police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of multiple acts of arson in the municipality of Marathonas, in east Attica, the fire service said in a press release.



The 35-year-old man is accused of setting five fires in land plots in the area of Rizari between July 26 and 31 and for disobedience towards authorities.



The fire service said the suspect will appear before an Athens prosecutor later in the day.



At least 91 people were killed and scores were injured on July 23, when a deadly blaze swept through the town of Mati, in the east coast of Attica.



Authorities have opened an investigation into the causes of the wildfire, the deadliest in Greece's history.



A probe conducted by the Hellenic Fire Service’s arson department (DAEE) revealed by Kathimerini suggested the cause of the main fire that started on Pendeli mountain and reached Mati was negligence.

According to the report, the fire probably began due to a private individual, most likely a resident of the area, who started a fire to burn wood and branches.



However, the investigation also revealed that two separate fires which started on a rural road in nearby Nea Makri showed evidence that deliberate arson was involved.