Tourist injured on Santorini while flyboarding

A 39-year-old tourist was seriously injured on Santorini while flyboarding, the Cycladic island’s port authority said on Wednesday.



The incident occurred on Tuesday in the sea near the volcano, when the man lost control of the hydroflighting device and slammed into the jet ski which he was connected to.



He suffered a fracture and blunt force trauma in the lower jaw, as well as a fracture in his left hand, and was transferred to an Athens hospital for further treatment.



The 39-year-old and seven other people had rented on the jet ski on Monday.



Police detained the 38-year-old man who had been operating the jet ski for causing dangerous bodily harm.