NEWS |

 
NEWS

Pella man arrested for shooting father

TAGS: Crime

A 21-year-old man was to face a prosecutor in Pella, northern Greece, on Wednesday after allegedly shooting and injuring his 53-year-old father following an argument on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the younger man initially fired a hunting rifle in the air during a heated altercation with his father and then turned the gun on the latter, firing it at him and leaving him with injuries.

Officers confiscated the weapon and 41 cartridges.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 