Pella man arrested for shooting father

A 21-year-old man was to face a prosecutor in Pella, northern Greece, on Wednesday after allegedly shooting and injuring his 53-year-old father following an argument on Tuesday.



According to investigators, the younger man initially fired a hunting rifle in the air during a heated altercation with his father and then turned the gun on the latter, firing it at him and leaving him with injuries.



Officers confiscated the weapon and 41 cartridges.