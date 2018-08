The National Center for Blood Donation (EKEA) is on Thursday coordinating a second day of blood donations for victims of the catastrophic fires in Attica last week.



Would-be donors should visit the area set aside for EKEA’s initiative within Syntagma metro station between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.



Subject to a consultation with on-site medics, the donors will be able to give blood and subsequently also join EKEA’s national register of donors if they so desire and be informed about organ donation.



In a statement, EKEA said the blood drive was prompted by the “awful events of the disastrous fires” but said it also hoped to raise awareness of the need for more widespread blood donation in Greece.