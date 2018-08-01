German Parliament approves last loan installment to Greece

The German Parliament's budget committee rubber-stamped on Wednesday the disbursement of the last loan installment of Greece's adjustment program, totalling 15 billion euros.

Germany had blocked the release of the last tranche in July, after the Greek government announced it would postpone the increase of value-added tax on five islands of the Aegean hit by the influx of migrants, a measure that had been agreed on with the country's creditors.



The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) had approved the disbursement in principle, while it awaited German lawmakers to sign-off the deal.

The revenue losses from the lower VAT amount to 28 million euros, which the Greek government will compensate by savings in the defense budget, the German Parliament's press release said.

After Wednesday's vote, Germany can consent to the payment of the last instalment by the ESM.