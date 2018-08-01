Greece raises 812.5 mln euros in T-bill auction

Greece sold 26-week treasury bills on Wednesday, raising a total of 812.5 million euros from the market, the Greek Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) said.



The interest rate of the new issue was set at 0.85 percent, the same as the previous auction in July, according to a PDMA press statement.



Shut out of international markets since 2010, the debt-laden country runs a monthly treasury bill auction program to cover maturing debts and meet its financing needs, in parallel with the bailout program with international creditors.



Greece is expected to fully return to the markets soon, when the current third bailout program ends later this month.



[Xinhua]