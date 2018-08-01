Eighty-five wildfire victims identified, one unaccounted for

Greece's fire service said on Wednesday it had identified 85 victims of the wildfire that ravaged the east coast of Attica last week, which left one person still unaccounted for.

The Ministry of Health said earlier that one burn victim was released from Evangelismos hospital on Wednesday and another left the hospital's intensive care unit.



A total of 42 people remain hospitalized in Athens, of which 10 are still in ICU. One child is being treated in Aghia Sofia hospital and is in good shape.