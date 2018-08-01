MULTIMEDIA |

 
Life goes on but scars remain

Two women return from a swim at Kokkino Limanaki beach, near Rafina, Wednesday, walking past the charred remains of trees burned in last week’s wildfires. Neos Voutzas, Mati and Kokkino Limanaki were the coastal settlements that were hardest hit by the blazes. On Monday, with the help of divers, Greek coast guard officers pulled an unidentified body bearing burn marks out of the sea off Kokkino Limanaki. Coast guard vessels and divers are continuing the search for people who remain unaccounted for after the fires. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]

