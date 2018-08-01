Greek-American candidate Kounalakis leads in race for California office

Greek-American businesswoman Eleni Kounalakis is the front runner in the race for Lieutenant Governor of California, according to a July poll by David Binder Research.

The former US Ambassador to Hungary is up 16 points in an initial head-to-head vote against her main rival, Ed Hernandez, the survey shows.



With three months to go until the November General Election, and with at least 33 percent of voters still undecided, Kounalaki’s campaign notes that her vision for California’s future and her proposals on education, environmental protection, and the economy are gaining ground.

The Poll Memo states that Kounalakis has wide leads among Democrats (44 pct to 26 pct) and Independents (45 pct to 22 pct), and a three-point lead among Republicans.