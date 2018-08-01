Japan Tobacco confirms SEKAP will continue to operate

The operation of Greek tobacco company SEKAP will continue following the definitive agreement for the acquisition of parent company Donskoy Tabak by Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

A group of the Japanese company’s officials on Wednesday visited the SEKAP factory at Xanthi and assured workers that the former tobacco cooperative will continue to operate, supporting its production activities as well as the local community.

JTI will immediately invest $4 million (3.42 million euros) in the harmonization of SEKAP’s production unit with European Union factory standards.