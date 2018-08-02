The Greek chapter of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Wednesday it will start offering medical services at the country’s border region of Evros to help refugees and migrants crossing over from Turkey, as the number of arrivals swelled.



MSF said over 10,000 people have arrived in the country illegally in the first half of 2018, exceeding the total numbers in 2017.



“Those who cross the border are held for some time in different facilities in the area, until the identification process is completed, having little or no access to health care,” MSF said in apress release.



The four-month program will offer primary health care at the reception and identification centre in Fylakio, as well as in other centres near the border, given that state-run facilities in the region are understaffed, the NGO said.



The centre in Fylakio is the only one that has medical staff present but the lack of translators makes assessment very difficult, it added.