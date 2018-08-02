Moderate quake shakes south-western Peloponnese

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, struck the regions of Messinia and Ilia in the Peloponnese on Thursday morning.



According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute's automatic solution, the quake’s epicentre was located in the sea off the coast of Methoni, at a depth of 10 klm.



The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the tremor at 4.4 on the Richter scale.



There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.