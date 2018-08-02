Municipal councillor: mayor and regional councillor 'absent' during fires

As local authority officials in Marathon, eastern Attica, press for an emergency session of the municipality over last week's fatal fires, one municipal councilor has hit out at Marathon Mayor Ilias Psinakis for alleged negligence.

"Psinakis was not there during the critical hours," according to Alexandros Somoglou, one of 23 of the 31 municipal councilors who have signed a petition for an emergency session to call for Psinakis's resignation.

"The residents of Marathin and Mati are being shamelessly duped," Somoglou said.

"I call on Mr Psinakis to come tomorrow and see the people outside the municipal council as he himself claims on social media that they are overwhelmed with the support he has shown," the councilor told Skai.

As for Attica's regional councilor, Rena Dourou, Somoglou described her as "absent for the past four years."