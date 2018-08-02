NEWS |

 
Firefighters dispatched to douse blaze on Rhodes

Firefighters on Thursday were dispatched to douse a blaze that broke out on forestland near the village of Salakos in western Rhodes.

A total of 34 firefighters, manning 15 engines, were sent to tackle the fire, and were aided by a water-dropping helicopter.

By early afternoon the blaze was not threatening residential areas.

Rhodes was among the areas listed as most at risk of fires on Thursday in a bulletin issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.
 

 

