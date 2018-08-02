Cedric Bouteiller | Patmos | August 3-13

The Kapopoulos Fine Arts Gallery on Patmos will launch “Spirituel Inspiration,” an exhibition of works by Cedric Bouteiller, on Friday, August 3, his first in Greece. Inspired by contemporary urban spaces, the French multidisciplinary artist creates complex mixed-media pieces which incorporate painting, digital printing and layering. According to the exhibition’s catalogue, “the three keystones of Cedric Bouteiller are color, material, movement; forgetting all his academic codes and the illustrative gesture [and] placing emotions as the heart of the composition.”



Kapopoulos Fine Arts Gallery, Hora, tel 2247031222, www.kapopoulosart.gr