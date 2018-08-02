Human remains found near town of Rhodes
Police said a forensics team was trying to identify the remains, which are believed to be that of a foreign national that was reported missing in 2014, and the cause of death.
Police on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in a dense, bushy area in the outskirts of the capital.
No further information was immediately available.