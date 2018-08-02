Police arrest man convicted of arson

Police in Pella, in northern Greece, have arrested a 44-year-old man who was earlier this year sentenced to two years in prison on arson-related charges.



The 44-year-old was found guilty of arson by an Edessa court after starting a fire in the village of Promachoi in Pella in 2013 which subsequently burned 0.2 hectares of land.



No further information was immediately available.