Police arrest man convicted of arson

TAGS: Justice, Fires

Police in Pella, in northern Greece, have arrested a 44-year-old man who was earlier this year sentenced to two years in prison on arson-related charges.

The 44-year-old was found guilty of arson by an Edessa court after starting a fire in the village of Promachoi in Pella in 2013 which subsequently burned 0.2 hectares of land.

No further information was immediately available.

