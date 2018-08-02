Greek disease control agency warns over Legionnaire’s disease

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) has launched a campaign to inform citizens about Legionnaires’ disease following an increase in cases reported in Greece.

The Legionella bacteria either manifests itself as Pontiac fever – a mild respiratory infection – or as full-blown Legionnaires’ disease, which resembles pneumonia and has a fatality rate ranging from 5 to 30 percent.



KEELPNO said there had been an increase in cases of Legionnaires’ disease in several European countries including France, Italy and Spain last year but did not provide specific figures.