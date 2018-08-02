ATHEX: Bank stocks index slumps 2.4 percent

Pressure on foreign markets and Greek bonds never leave local stocks unaffected, although the overall picture was quite mixed again on Thursday, with mid-caps making a recovery.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 755.93 points, easing 0.75 percent from Wednesday’s 761.66 points.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.82 percent to 2,004.36 points, while mid-caps expanded 1.15 percent.



The banks index declined 2.41 percent, led by Eurobank, which slumped 3.32 percent.



In total 43 stocks posted gains, 47 took losses and 24 were non-movers.



Turnover amounted to 18.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 16 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.12 percent to close at 76.13 points.