BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

ATHEX: Bank stocks index slumps 2.4 percent

TAGS: Stocks

Pressure on foreign markets and Greek bonds never leave local stocks unaffected, although the overall picture was quite mixed again on Thursday, with mid-caps making a recovery.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 755.93 points, easing 0.75 percent from Wednesday’s 761.66 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.82 percent to 2,004.36 points, while mid-caps expanded 1.15 percent.

The banks index declined 2.41 percent, led by Eurobank, which slumped 3.32 percent.

In total 43 stocks posted gains, 47 took losses and 24 were non-movers.

Turnover amounted to 18.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 16 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.12 percent to close at 76.13 points.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 