Police seek suspects in ATM blasts
Online
The explosions early Thursday morning destroyed the ATMs and also blew out the glass facade of an adjacent store but there were no reports of any injuries.
Police in Attica on Thursday were seeking the perpetrators who blew open two cash machines outside a supermarket in Varybombi, north of Athens.
The explosions early Thursday morning destroyed the ATMs and also blew out the glass facade of an adjacent store but there were no reports of any injuries.
It was unclear if the perpetrators managed to flee with cash.