Fire service: 87 confirmed dead in Attica blaze
Online
The number of confirmed victims from the deadly fire that destroyed a coastal town in east Attica last week has risen to 87, the Greek fire service said on Thursday.
The number is based on data provided by the police's criminal investigations directorate.
The fire service said the total number includes two unidentified remains of people who have not been sought by relatives as well as the four burn victims who died in hospital.
One person is officially unaccounted for.