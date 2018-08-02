The Independent Authority for Public Revenue has started calculating the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) for 6.4 million property owners according to the new objective values that apply as of January 1, 2018, but only for the purpose of ENFIA’s calculation.

The pay slips will not be issued in August, as is usually the case, but probably in mid-September, a few days after the prime minister’s speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair, because the government does not want the announcement of handouts and tax exemptions to coincide with the reactions by property owners who have suffered a tax hike.